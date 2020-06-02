Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DIGE LN) Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.8057 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1732066 CODE: DIGE LN ISIN: LU2023678878 ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DIGE LN Sequence No.: 67525 EQS News ID: 1061303 End of Announcement EQS News Service

