"For biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing firms, speed, process innovation, and operational excellence are must-win battles," says a market research expert from Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

A biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm, based out of the United States, faced challenges in maintaining competitiveness while ensuring affordability, quality, and delivery performance. In addition, the complexity of supply chain operations, quality compliance, and evolving regulatory requirements increased challenges for the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm. The client chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market monitoring solution. With Infiniti's solution, the client wanted to understand the technological breakthrough in the US biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market to continually evolve their manufacturing technologies and operational capabilities.

Our Approach

To help the client tackle their business challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research initially defined the business problem by creating a framework, complete with key questions and hypotheses specific to the US biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Also, an extensive database was generated by the team through secondary research and previous project contact lists.

As a part of the market monitoring engagement, the experts identified the top contract manufacturing organizations in the United States based on the strength scorecards. The factors such as revenue, market share, technological investment, clients, and product portfolios were analyzed in comparison to the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market client. The collected data was validated to avoid errors that may be caused due to corrupt or incorrect records and the cleaned data was analyzed to generate insights.

Business impact of the market monitoring solution for the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry client:

The experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to reduce operating costs across manufacturing and quality divisions by adopting lean practices and improving process technology. Also, the client was able to improve operational agility and equipment utilization to increase manufacturing-site capacity. The experts helped the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market client to identify highly engineered specialized equipment and processes to invest on to prevent cross-contamination and enhance operational efficiency.

By gathering comprehensive insights into suppliers and associated units, the client was able to acquire a strong, competitive network with the right suppliers, manufacturing plants, and distributors. This subsequently helped the client to save huge operational costs. In addition, Infiniti's solution helped the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market client to improve efficiency in the supply chain to better manage inventory, distribution logic, and the complexities of the cold chain. The client was able to sign a $2 million deal with one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the US.

