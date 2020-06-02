Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2020 / 18:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.0972 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 327000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 67536 EQS News ID: 1061325 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2020 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)