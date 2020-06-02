JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series with CEO's from Companies Across Multiple Industries on June 15th, 16th and 17th

Access the event and schedule of presenting companies at www.vifiresidechat.com

Live video webcast fireside chat presentations and interactive Q&A with participants

Presentations at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM ET on June 15, 16 and 17, 2020

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications firm, today announced they will host the first of its Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series on June 15th , 16th and 17th, 2020 with company presentations at 10:00 AM ET, 12:00 PM ET and 2:00 PM ET each day. The Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series will feature public companies from a variety of industries including biotechnology, nutraceuticals/medical foods, infrastructure and consumer products. As part of the virtual video event, JTC will host a moderated, in-depth discussion with each participating company's Chief Executive Officer, followed by an interactive Q&A session that will allow participants to ask questions.

Investors and interested parties can access the event schedule and individual company webcast details at www.vifiresidechat.com. In addition to the fireside chat presentations, each management team will be available for 1x1 virtual meetings from qualified members of the investment community which can be requested through the event website or by emailing a request to info@virtualinvestorco.com.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how we all conduct business, and with health safety guidelines and travel restrictions continuing, the need for innovative solutions for companies to engage with the investment community has never been greater," commented Jenene Thomas, CEO and Founder of JTC Team. "With that in mind, we are pleased to offer a strategic format with our Virtual Investor platform and our Fireside Chat Series that enables participating companies the ability to stay active with investors, while providing the ability to outline key areas of importance and to discuss what they believe is the true value proposition and investment opportunity."

The presenting company schedule for the first Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series is:

Monday, June 15, 2020

10:00 AM ET: American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

12:00 PM ET: Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH)

2:00 PM ET: Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI)

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

10:00 AM ET: Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX)

12:00 PM ET: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO)

2:00 PM ET: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB)

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

10:00 AM ET: Ceapro, Inc. (OTCQX: CRPOF; TSX-V: CZO)

12:00 PM ET: Slinger Bag, Inc. (OTC: SLBG)

2:00 PM ET: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK)

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website at www.vifiresidechat.com or contact info@virtualinvestorco.com.



About JTC Team, LLC

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness and achieve your goals. JTC was founded over 8 years ago and has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company's client roster over the years has included both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help them establish and execute their corporate communications, raise awareness and build shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.comor connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

T: +1 (833) 475-8247

jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592445/JTC-Team-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Fireside-Chat-Series-with-CEOs-from-Companies-Across-Multiple-Industries-on-June-15th-16th-and-17th