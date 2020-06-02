A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by an automotive collision repair market client and explains how the client leveraged market monitoring solution to reduce operating costs by 30%, generating over $4.8 million in savings. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution.

"The Canadian automotive collision repair market is expected to witness positive growth through 2022 due to increasing road accidents and vehicle damage," says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

The client is an automotive collision repair technician based out of Canada. They faced challenges in meeting the growing demands of customers as well as the Canadian regulatory demand for safety features such as electronic stability control, doubled roof strength standards for light vehicles, and higher standards for fuel economy and emissions. In addition, as the complexity of vehicles increased yearly, the client did not have the capital necessary to support the significant investment in the training and special tools required to repair these vehicles. Also, the automotive collision repair client noted that their competitors invested heavily into cost-effective technologies and processes to increase flexibility and ease complex repairs. The client, therefore, wanted to keep pace with the new materials and technologies gaining popularity in their target market. They partnered with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market monitoring analysis.

Business Challenges Faced: The experts at Infiniti Research carried out a detailed secondary research through 750+ sources for target market landscaping. Also, the experts conducted 200+ semi-structured interviews with automotive collision repair market experts and business executives. As a part of the market monitoring analysis engagement, the experts developed a market forecast and opportunity model to recommend critical success factors for business growth and expansion.

Infiniti's proposed market monitoring analysis solution also explored the automotive collision repair market landscape in Canada, covering market values, trends and competitive landscape. Besides, the experts assessed the rising customer needs as well as the Canadian regulatory demands. The experts provided the client with a detailed report of the capital requirement for implementing new technologies and processes. In addition, the experts provided a comprehensive list of the client's key competitors and their market share. The experts at Infiniti Research also explored the cost reduction processes leveraged by the top automotive collision repair companies in Canada.

Business Outcome: With Infiniti's market monitoring analysis solution, the automotive collision repair market client was able to understand the Canadian regulatory demand and identify customers' requirements. Also, the client was able to keep pace with the latest technologies and processes in the Canadian automotive industry.

In addition, Infiniti's market monitoring analysis solution helped the automotive collision repair market client to:

Evaluate the capital necessary to support the significant investment in training workers and into special tools required to repair new vehicles

Develop strategies accordingly and subsequently increase flexibility

Reduce costs through supplier contracts

Reduce inventory costs and better manage supply chain operations

