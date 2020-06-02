Technavio has been monitoring the online gambling market and it is poised to grow by USD 114.21 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. 888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, Betsson Ab, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., GVC Holdings Plc, INTRALOT SA, MGM Resorts International, and William Hill Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rising popularity of the freemium model has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Online gambling market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online gambling market is segmented as below:
Type
Lottery
Betting
Casino
Device
Desktop
Mobile
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Online gambling market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online gambling market report covers the following areas:
Online gambling market Size
Online gambling market Trends
Online gambling market Analysis
This study identifies the introduction of bitcoin gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the online gambling market growth during the next few years.
Online gambling market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist online gambling market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the online gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the online gambling market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online gambling market vendors
