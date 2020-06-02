Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli Recognized as 2020 Top Doctor in Dermatology by Northern Virginia Magazine

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli of the Skin and Laser Dermatology Center has once again been awarded recognition as a Top Doctor in Dermatology and Mohs Surgery for 2020 by Northern Virginia Magazine.

This award is presented to physicians and surgeons in the Northern Virginia area as an Official Recognition of Continued Commitment to Providing Nothing Short of Excellence.

The annual "Top Doctors" list is compiled based on peer and panel recommendations. This year, among the many physicians and surgeons recognized within their specialties, Northern Virginia Magazine gave the Top Doctor award to McLean's own Dr. Amir Bajoghli.

According to the magazine, panels nominate doctors based on internal evaluations, patient reviews, peer recognition, and an evaluation of the overall quality of care offered by the doctor.

Each physician and surgeon who gets awarded a spot on this coveted list has been voted for by the magazine's exclusive list of peers and this specially convened panel. This is a prestigious listing and quite an accomplishment, especially given the number of competing physicians in the Northern Virginia area. Recognition such as this speaks highly of the quality of care each Top Doctor provides.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli would like to thank Northern Virginia Magazine for this honor and also give thanks to his amazing staff for their professionalism and support.

Dr. Bajoghli has been active in the practice of dermatology, laser and Mohs surgery since the completion of his training at the combined Tufts University and Boston University Schools of Medicine and Hospitals. He is board certified in Dermatology and board eligible in Internal Medicine. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been named Top Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

