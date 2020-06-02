Technavio has been monitoring the disposable icepacks market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 72.11 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005821/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Disposable Icepacks Market in North America 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Disposable Icepacks Market in North America Download free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak, Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., and TECHNI ICE. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for packaged food will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rising demand for packaged food has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/disposable-icepacks-market-in-north-america-industry-analysis
Disposable Icepacks Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation
Disposable Icepacks Market in North America is segmented as below:
Application
Food And Beverage
Medical And Healthcare
Chemicals
Product
Dry-ice Based
Gel-based
Geographic Landscape
The US
Canada
Mexico
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40242
Disposable Icepacks Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our disposable icepacks market in north americareport covers the following areas:
Disposable Icepacks Market in North America Size
Disposable Icepacks Market in North AmericaTrends
Disposable Icepacks Market in North America Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of eco-friendly icepacks as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable icepacks market growth in North America during the next few years.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Disposable Icepacks Market in North America 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable icepacks market growth in North America during the next five years
Estimation of the disposable icepacks market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the disposable icepacks market in North America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable icepacks market vendors in North America
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Preface
Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value Chain Analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Medical and healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Chemicals Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Dry ice-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Gel-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by product
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
US Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Canada Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Mexico Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing trade of meat products
Growing outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing activities
Increasing adoption of eco-friendly icepacks
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
Accurate Manufacturing, Inc.
Arctic Ice LLC
Cardinal Health Inc.
Cold Chain Technologies
Cryopak
Ice Pack Store
King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd.
TECHNI ICE
PART 15: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005821/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/