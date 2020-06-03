Technavio has been monitoring the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. are some of the major market participants. The rising applications of analytical instruments will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising applications of analytical instruments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market is segmented as below:
Application
Element Analysis
Separation Analysis
Molecular Analysis
Geographic Landscape
North America
Europe
Asia
ROW
Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market report covers the following areas:
Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market size
Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market trends
Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emergence of precision proteomics to develop personalized medicine and therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market growth during the next few years.
Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application placement
Element analysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Separation analysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Molecular analysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver Demand led growth
Volume driver Supply led growth
Volume driver External factors
Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver Inflation
Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Agilent Technologies Inc.
AMETEK Inc.
Bruker Corp.
Danaher Corp.
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
HORIBA Ltd.
PerkinElmer Inc.
Shimadzu Corp.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Waters Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
