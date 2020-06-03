EGF Theramed Health Corp: EGF Theramed Health Comments Further on Recent Market Activity at the Request of OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE:TMED)(OTCQB:EVAHF)(FRA:AUHP) (the "Company").

Further to the Company's press release dated May 25, 2020, the Company has been requested by OTC Markets Group ("OTC") to comment further on recent promotional activity.

In the last twelve months, the Company has retained the following third parties ("Third Party Providers") to provide investor relations services, marketing and/or promotion for the Company: SC Strategy Consultants AG, Electrik Dojo LLC ("Electrik Dojo"), Awareness Consulting Network LLC ("ACN"), and Gold Standard Media LLC ("Gold Standard"). The Company believes that the Third Party Providers deliver valuable services and contribute to the successful marketing of the Company. The Company is committed to working with the Third Party Providers to ensure that all disclosures are made in accordance with OTC Markets' policies and guidelines on marketing.

The Company is aware that certain marketing materials are distributed by affiliates, or other newsletter websites, through arrangements made by the Third Party Providers. For example, certain affiliates of Electrik Dojo, Dear Wallstreet and Pennystocktitans, recently disclosed that they were paid USD$100,000 for articles covering the Company. Except for the consideration paid to Electrik Dojo by the Company, the directors and officers of the Company were not involved in the creation of or distribution of such articles, nor did the Company pay those sites directly.

As previously announced on May 27, 2020, the Company recently engaged Gold Standard and ACN for marketing and investor relations activity in consideration of USD$300,000 and USD$67,500, respectively. OTC has asked the Company to comment on articles distributed by an affiliate of Gold Standard, Future Money Trends LLC, on May 27, 2020. The articles presented information on the emerging psychedelic market and provided information on the Company, including with respect to its previously disclosed successful joint ventures in the psychedelic space. The content of the articles was based on publicly available information about the Company and independent research undertaken by Gold Standard. Statements made in the materials regarding the Company were reviewed by the Company and are not materially false and/or misleading. Outside of the consideration paid to Gold Standard and the Company's review of statements concerning the Company, directors or officers of the Company were not involved in the creation or distribution of the articles. Any opinions expressed by the authors were theirs alone.

The Company would also like to acknowledge that affiliates of ACN, Link Media and Stockoftheweek.com, distributed articles that presented information on the emerging psychedelic market and provided information on the Company. The content of the articles was based on publicly available information about the Company and independent research undertaken by ACN. While the Company did not have editorial control over the materials as a whole, the Company did have editorial control over statements made regarding the Company. Statements made in the materials regarding the Company were reviewed by the Company and are not materially false and/or misleading. Outside of the consideration paid to ACN and the Company's review of statements concerning the Company, directors or officers of the Company were not involved in the creation of or distribution of the articles. Any opinions expressed by the authors were theirs alone.

EGF Theramed is a consumer technology company engaged in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. The Company, through its subsidiaries, has assets and technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology. The Company is working to collaborate with other companies for medical technology, equipment protocols and laboratory standard operating procedures. Through the Company's recent joint venture acquisitions, it has begun to research psilocybin and psychedelic extraction and processing for commercialization.

