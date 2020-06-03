

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Services sector activity in Japan continued to contract in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 26.5.



That's up from 21.5 in April, although it remains well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output continued to drop at record levels due to Covid-19 closings.



Demands for Japanese services continued to fall sharply, while employment fell at its sharpest rate since February 2010.



Also, the composite index improved to 27.8 in May - up from the record low 25.8 in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de