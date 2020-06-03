Technavio has been monitoring the lithium iron phosphate battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.35 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., Lithium Werks BV, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., RELiON Battery LLC, Saft Groupe SA, Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd., and Ultralife Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The decline in lithium-ion battery cost has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, competition from other types of batteries might hamper the market growth.
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market is segmented as below:
Application
Automotive
Non-automotive
Geography
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lithium iron phosphate battery market report covers the following areas:
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Size
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Trends
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing investments in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next few years.
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the lithium iron phosphate battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the lithium iron phosphate battery market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lithium iron phosphate battery market vendors
