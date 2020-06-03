AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (JPHG ) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 05:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP DEALING DATE: 02/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 156.2805 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4470 CODE: JPHG ISIN: LU1681039308 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHG Sequence No.: 67558 EQS News ID: 1061455 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 02, 2020 23:18 ET (03:18 GMT)