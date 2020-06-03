Covid-19-prompted disruption severely impacted solar installation during January-March, 2020 as the country added only 689 MW of utility-scale PV against 1,864 MW scheduled to be commissioned.From pv magazine India. India added 989 MW of solar power generation capacity in the first quarter, taking cumulative installed capacity to 38.8 GW at the end of March. Of the new additions, 70% was utility-scale solar (689 MW) and 30% rooftop solar (300 MW), according to clean energy consultancy Bridge To India's Q1 2020 India Solar Compass report. The cumulative installed capacity includes 32,176 MW of ...

