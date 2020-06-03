IONITY Chooses Caverion as a Service Partner for EV High Power Charging Stations in Five Countries

HELSINKI, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion and IONITY have established an international service partnership. Caverion will be responsible for the service and maintenance of transformers at the electric vehicle (EV) high power charging stations in Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. IONITY's high-power 350-kW charging stations are located along major highways and they allow drivers to charge their EV's with an exceptional speed, in less than 20 minutes (depending on the capacity of their battery).

"IONITY's goal is to build a high power charging network along major highways in Europe. We look for international partners who can offer us reliable, professional and fast service with consistent quality. We have worked with Caverion in Norway and based on our experience, we were ready to take the next step in our partnership," says Jan Haugen Ihle, IONITY Regional Head of EU North.

Maintaining high power charging stations requires extensive technical expertise and certified experience. Operations are centrally managed by Caverion and carried out by local experts in each country. Currently, Caverion is also installing new charging stations for IONITY in Norway and Sweden.

"E-mobility provides an exciting growth opportunity for Caverion, well matching with our strong capabilities in the area of smart technologies. We are very proud to expand our partnership with IONITY to support Northern Europe's move towards a sustainable future," says Laura Karotie, Vice President, Services Business Development.

IONITY is a joint venture of BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes Benz AG and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche. With over 400 charging stations along major European highways, IONITY is building Europe's leading, high power charging network for electric vehicles.

More information:

Laura Karotie

Vice President

Services Business Development

Caverion

Tel. +358-50-326-9314

laura.karotie@caverion.com

