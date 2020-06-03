

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aluminium products maker Constellium SE (CSTM) announced Wednesday that it has signed a multi-year contract with European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK). The new 10-year agreement supports all Airbus programs.



Under the deal, Constellium will supply Airbus with a broad range of advanced aluminium rolled and extruded products, including wing skin panels, sheets for fuselage panels, and rectangular and pre-machined plates for structural components.



The company will continue to supply its proprietary aluminium-lithium alloy solutions, Airware.



Constellium will supply Airbus with products from its plants in Issoire and Montreuil-Juigné, France, and Ravenswood, West Virginia, USA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de