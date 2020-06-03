Dimensional Insight Earns Top Marks in 2020 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study

Company improves upon 2019 scores in most categories; places in top right quadrant of Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility market models

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Insight, maker of Diver Platform, a data management, analytics, and performance management solution, today announced its stellar results for the 11th straight year in Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study. In this year's report, Dimensional Insight increased performance for most measures as well as its overall score. The company also maintained its perfect "recommend" score.

Every year, Dresner Advisory Services surveys business intelligence (BI) end users about their experience with BI solutions and trends in the industry. Using its trademark 33-criteria vendor performance measurement system, Dresner Advisory Services is able to provide insights into vendor performance so end users can compare performance to industry norms.

Additional highlights from this year's report:

Dimensional Insight scored "best in class" among the 27 vendors surveyed for sales flexibility/accommodation, integration of components within its product, overall usability, and support continuity of personnel.

Dimensional Insight was named an Overall Experience Leader in the Customer Experience Model in the report, being placed in the top right quadrant. This model considers the real-world experience of customers working with BI products on a daily basis. It plots sales and service - or vendor touchpoints - on the x-axis vs. product/technology - or customer sentiment surrounding product - on the y-axis.

Dimensional Insight was named a Credibility Leader in the Vendor Credibility Model. This model considers how customers "feel" about their vendor, plotting perceived value for the price paid on the x-axis vs. a "confidence" dimension comprised of integrity and recommend measures on the y-axis.

"Our focus at Dimensional Insight is - and has always been on - ensuring the success of our customers," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "We are pleased that year after year, the Wisdom of Crowds report demonstrates the significant value and positive business impact that our customers see through their use of our products."

To download a copy of this year's Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study, please visit https://www.dimins.com/awards/dresner-report-2020/.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.