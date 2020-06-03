

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), a provider of industrial LED lighting, announced Wednesday the appointment of Wai Kuen Chiang as Chief Financial Officer and executive director of the Group. Wai Kuen will succeed interim CFO Ronan Sheehy.



The company will announce the effective date of the appointment in due course, reflecting the notice period with her current employer.



Wai Kuen holds nearly 30 years of experience in multinationals in the industrial manufacturing and electronic sectors. She most recently worked as Group Financial Controller of Coats Group plc.



Prior to Coats, she worked for Goodrich Corp., Canon Inc, Technicolor and Gardner Denver.



