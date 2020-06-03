WINCANTON PLC - Notice of AGM and Preliminary Results

3 June 2020

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton", the "Company" or the "Group")

Announcement of Preliminary Results and date of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, today confirms that the announcement of its FY20 full year results has been scheduled for Wednesday 17 June 2020.

Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting

The Wincanton plc Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 22 July 2020 at 11.00 am.

The Notice of Meeting and Form of Proxy will be mailed or made available to shareholders on 26 June 2020, together with the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

While the pandemic restricts our ability to follow our usual AGM format, the Board wishes to hold an AGM which gives our shareholders the opportunity to interact with them.

Shareholders will be able to submit questions in advance of the AGM and answers to questions on key themes will be provided on the listen only conference call which we are organising to enable shareholders to be involved in the proceedings.

Although Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 AGM in person, they will still be able to ensure their votes are counted by submitting their proxies in advance, either online or by post.

Details of how to vote and submit questions in advance of the AGM can be found in the Notice of Meeting.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

