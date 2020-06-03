

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) said its Board of Directors has decided to reduce dividend proposal from 1.43 euros per share to 0.73 euros per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on July 9, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of July 7, 2020. The Board may consider proposing an additional payment to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020, up to 0.70 euros per share.



AXA's management also updated the Board on its current best estimate of the impact on 2020 underlying earnings for the Group from claims related to Covid-19. For P&C, the projected overall claims cost is approximately 1.2 billion euros post-tax and net of reinsurance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AXA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de