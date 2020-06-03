AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 02/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.6866 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6406417 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 67578 EQS News ID: 1061543 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2020 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)