AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI ) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 02/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.3067 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7462225 CODE: WSRI ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 67592 EQS News ID: 1061571 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)