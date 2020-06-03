Getac's Brand New, 5G-compatible B360 Laptop Combines Best-in-existing-class Speed, Brightness, and Rugged Performance

Industry-leading features, connectivity, and build quality come together in powerful new fully rugged solution

TELFORD, England, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has today unveiled its B360 fully rugged laptop, setting a powerful new benchmark for innovation in the rugged computing industry. Fully engineered for 5G, the B360 boasts best-in-class computing speed, brightness, and rugged reliability, resulting in a highly advanced mobile solution that excels in challenging working conditions.

Fastest, brightest, most rugged

The B360 runs on the 10th Generation Intel Core Processor, making it the fastest fully rugged laptop on the market, capable of running large numbers of applications simultaneously without any impact on performance. A 1,400 nits Full HD display as standard - the brightest in Getac's computer line-up - is also unrivalled in the fully rugged laptop class.

When it comes to reliability, Getac builds all its devices rugged from the ground up. The B360 is no exception. The IP66 rating ensures it is completely protected from dust ingress, as well as high pressure water jets and spillages. The device can also withstand drops of up to six feet when in operation, while the latest MIL-STD 810H certification gives users complete confidence in its rugged reliability.

Available in two sector-specific models at launch

The B360 is part of the Getac Select Program, which draws on Getac's extensive industry experience to create comprehensive rugged computing solutions for specialised industry applications. As such, it is available in two distinct models at launch: The B360, ideally suited to the public safety, manufacturing, and utilities sectors, and the B360 Pro, optimised for the defence sector.

The B360: In addition to best-in-class speed, brightness, and ruggedness, the B360 is the thinnest and lightest fully rugged laptop in its class. At just 34.9mm thick and weighing 2.32kg, it can be carried and operated for extensive periods of time without causing user fatigue. Despite such a compact form factor, the B360 boasts an expansive 13.3" LumiBond 2.0 display for maximum usability in all situations and weather conditions. The latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi delivers wireless speeds up to three times faster than previous generations. Dual hot-swappable batteries as standard ensure full-shift functionality between charges, while optional GPS makes mapping, surveying, and tracking in the field quick and easy.

The B360 Pro: The B360 Pro includes all the core technology specifications of the B360, along with a number of additional features and build options that are vital for military personnel. High-capacity hot-swappable batteries deliver even more operating time between charges, while additional serial ports allow legacy and/or customised military equipment to be connected directly to the device. Customers also have the option to spec a PCMCIA, ExpressCard, or a discrete graphics card, as well as a DVD or Blu Ray drive as required.

"With the launch of the B360, Getac has once again raised the bar for the whole rugged computing industry," says Chris Bye, President, Getac UK Ltd. "For the first time, customers across a wide range of industries can enjoy best-in-class speed, brightness and rugged reliability in a single device, without compromise."

Availability

The B360 is available now. The B360 Pro will be available on 3rdJuly 2020. For more information, please visit www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2019

annual revenue $40 billion USD), was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE

Aerospace to supply defence electronic products. Today, Getac's business coverage includes

rugged notebooks and tablet PCs not only for the military, but also for the automotive and process industry, the police, fire departments as well as utility, manufacturing, transportation and logistics customers. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176022/B360_Getac.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007166/Getac_Logo.jpg