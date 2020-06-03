Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.06.2020

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
03.06.20
08:04 Uhr
4,140 Euro
+0,340
+8,95 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
03.06.2020 | 10:04
AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, June 3

AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 June 2020:

Bond code: AECI01

ISIN: ZAG000153974

Coupon: 8,017%

Interest amount due:ZAR7 274 603,84

Bond code: AECI02

ISIN: ZAG000153982

Coupon: 8,217%

Interest amount due:ZAR10 769 898,08

Interest period:11 March 2020 to 10 June 2020

Payment date:11 June 2020

Date convention: Following Business Day

3 June 2020

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2020 PR Newswire
