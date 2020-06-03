AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, June 3
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 June 2020:
Bond code: AECI01
ISIN: ZAG000153974
Coupon: 8,017%
Interest amount due:ZAR7 274 603,84
Bond code: AECI02
ISIN: ZAG000153982
Coupon: 8,217%
Interest amount due:ZAR10 769 898,08
Interest period:11 March 2020 to 10 June 2020
Payment date:11 June 2020
Date convention: Following Business Day
3 June 2020
Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)