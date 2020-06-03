AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 June 2020:

Bond code: AECI01

ISIN: ZAG000153974

Coupon: 8,017%

Interest amount due:ZAR7 274 603,84

Bond code: AECI02

ISIN: ZAG000153982

Coupon: 8,217%

Interest amount due:ZAR10 769 898,08

Interest period:11 March 2020 to 10 June 2020

Payment date:11 June 2020

Date convention: Following Business Day

3 June 2020

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)