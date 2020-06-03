Lip Augmentation Market Size Worth $4.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 9.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lip augmentation market size is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. Lip Augmentation is a procedure that helps increase the volume and fullness of lips through enlargement with the help of products like hyaluronic acid, fat injections, and implants. Hyaluronic acid and polyacrylamide fillers are the most widely used products. Injectable dermal fillers are the most commonly used method for lip augmentation. Rising contribution of market players is playing a prominent role in driving the market growth. Other factors like increasing awareness, surging geriatric population, rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle due to globalization, and rising demand for filler are expected to further propel the growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Hyaluronic acid fillers emerged as the largest product segment in 2019 owing to increasing the safety, efficacy, and negligible side effects during and after the treatment
- The Poly-L-lactic acid fillers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as they get easily absorbed by the skin and stimulates the collagen production
- The Lip Implant segment dominated the market in 2019, as a large number of people opt for permanent lip augmentation procedures
- Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rapidly booming geriatric population
Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Lip Augmentation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Temporary, Permanent), By Product (Hyaluronic Acid Fillers, Poly-L-Lactic Acid Fillers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lip-augmentation-market
There has to be a professional expertise while performing lip augmentation procedure and the filler should be clinically approved, therefore there is a list of lip fillers approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA only approves dermal fillers once their effectiveness as an anti-wrinkle and skin restoring treatment is proven through clinical study. Some of the products approved by the FDA are Restylane, Juvederm Vollure, Belotero, and Radiesse. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 4 million cosmetic procedures were done on people in the age group of 55 years and above and accounted for a largest portion of the total age groups, due to increasing concerns about appearance among this age group.
Rise in per capita disposable income also plays a pivotal role in the growth of the market. Combination of various factors like advancement in technology, efficacy and safety of the fillers, increasing baby boomer population, beauty campaigns, and awareness about the existence of such minimally invasive procedures is projected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.
Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global lip augmentation market on the basis of type, product, and region:
- Lip Augmentation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Temporary
- Permanent
- Lip Implants
- Fat Grafting
- Fillers
- Lip Advancement
- Others
- Lip Augmentation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Hyaluronic Acid Fillers
- Poly-L-Lactic Acid Fillers
- Fat Injection/Lipoinjection
- Lip Collagen
- Others
- Lip Augmentation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Central and South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- List of the Players of Lip Augmentation Market
- Allergan
- Galderma Pharmaceuticals.S.A
- Merz pharma GmbH
- Teoxane Laboratories
- Suneva Medical
- Sinclair Pharma
- Laboratories Vivacy SaS
Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Ambulance Equipment Market - The demand for market is on a rise owing to the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, increasing number of road accidents, rising geriatric population, and increasing medical tourism.
- Liposuction Surgery Devices Market - Growing beauty consciousness among a large population and increasing demand for liposuction procedures by both men and women are majorly driving the market.
- Bio-implant Market - Rising adoption of bio-implant procedures, over arthroscopy and other therapy treatments such as physiotherapy, is a major factor driving the market.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg