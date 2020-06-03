Lip Augmentation Market Size Worth $4.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 9.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lip augmentation market size is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. Lip Augmentation is a procedure that helps increase the volume and fullness of lips through enlargement with the help of products like hyaluronic acid, fat injections, and implants. Hyaluronic acid and polyacrylamide fillers are the most widely used products. Injectable dermal fillers are the most commonly used method for lip augmentation. Rising contribution of market players is playing a prominent role in driving the market growth. Other factors like increasing awareness, surging geriatric population, rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle due to globalization, and rising demand for filler are expected to further propel the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Hyaluronic acid fillers emerged as the largest product segment in 2019 owing to increasing the safety, efficacy, and negligible side effects during and after the treatment

The Poly-L-lactic acid fillers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as they get easily absorbed by the skin and stimulates the collagen production

The Lip Implant segment dominated the market in 2019, as a large number of people opt for permanent lip augmentation procedures

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rapidly booming geriatric population

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Lip Augmentation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Temporary, Permanent), By Product (Hyaluronic Acid Fillers, Poly-L-Lactic Acid Fillers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lip-augmentation-market

There has to be a professional expertise while performing lip augmentation procedure and the filler should be clinically approved, therefore there is a list of lip fillers approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA only approves dermal fillers once their effectiveness as an anti-wrinkle and skin restoring treatment is proven through clinical study. Some of the products approved by the FDA are Restylane, Juvederm Vollure, Belotero, and Radiesse. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 4 million cosmetic procedures were done on people in the age group of 55 years and above and accounted for a largest portion of the total age groups, due to increasing concerns about appearance among this age group.

Rise in per capita disposable income also plays a pivotal role in the growth of the market. Combination of various factors like advancement in technology, efficacy and safety of the fillers, increasing baby boomer population, beauty campaigns, and awareness about the existence of such minimally invasive procedures is projected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global lip augmentation market on the basis of type, product, and region:

Lip Augmentation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Temporary



Permanent



Lip Implants



Fat Grafting



Fillers



Lip Advancement



Others

Lip Augmentation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hyaluronic Acid Fillers



Poly-L-Lactic Acid Fillers



Fat Injection/Lipoinjection



Lip Collagen



Others

Lip Augmentation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Central and South America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of the Players of Lip Augmentation Market

Allergan



Galderma Pharmaceuticals.S.A



Merz pharma GmbH



Teoxane Laboratories



Suneva Medical



Sinclair Pharma



Laboratories Vivacy SaS

