AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAE) AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 02/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.0111 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30500 CODE: PRAE ISIN: LU2089238039 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAE Sequence No.: 67603 EQS News ID: 1061637 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2020 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)