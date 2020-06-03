High performance computing applications drive customer demand for flexible, scalable, and highly optimized data center solutions

Verne Global, a provider of advanced data center solutions for high performance computing (HPC), today announced a new round of funding of $27M to expand its Icelandic data center campus. All current investors the Wellcome Trust, Novator Partners, Stefnir and General Catalyst participated in the round.

The funding expands the enterprise capacity of Verne Global's high performance computing solutions. Customers across financial services, engineering, scientific research and other industries are turning to Verne Global for their power intensive HPC workloads and extreme algorithmic AI compute needs.

"We are excited about this expansion as it is driven by strong demand from both existing and potential customers for high performance computing solutions. Our customers grow their compute requirements with us because they are able to operate more effectively with us than anywhere else," said Dominic Ward, chief executive officer for Verne Global. "In addition, the HPC expertise we've been able to cultivate allows us to provide an exceptional level of customer service for the unique characteristics and requirements of HPC projects."

Recently completed customers satisfaction surveys show Verne Global with a 98% customer satisfaction rating and a Net Promoter score of 88. These numbers validate Verne Global's world-class technical and operations team which goes to great lengths to provide bespoke support for each customer's individual HPC hardware and applications needs. The amount of compute required in the latest generation of HPC is orders of magnitude greater than previous generations. This requires a specialized level of expertise in order to fully optimize these environments and workloads.

