Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.06.2020 | 11:04
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eleva's Drug Candidate to Be Examined for Use in COVID-19 Treatment

FREIBURG, Germany, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, is exploring the potential of one of its drug candidates for first-in-line therapy of COVID-19. The compound, factor H, is part of the complement system, which is believed to affect the severity of the course of COVID-19. Eleva has developed factor H previously for a different indication and taken it through pre-clinical stages.

The complement system is a vital part of the immune system. It recognizes and destroys pathogens and protects the body's own cells with a special component, factor H. Insufficient amounts of factor H lead to excessive inflammation and risk of tissue damage. Emerging evidence suggests that the lung tissue decay observed in severe cases of COVID-19 could be caused by this unregulated inflammation. Current means to inhibit this process use artificial antibodies that block the pathway altogether, stopping the inactivation of pathogens and causing a significant risk of infection. Conversely, supplemented factor H allows for regulated defence while protecting the host cells.

Andreas Schaaf, CEO of Eleva, says: "Unlocking novel therapies is our mission. This path deserves to be explored and may lead to effective treatment of COVID-19."

Eleva has previously developed recombinant factor H for glomerulopathy and taken it through pre-clinical stages. Studies have indicated a significant reduction in inflammation and tissue damage when factor H was supplemented. Eleva is now looking to accelerate the COVID-19-specific evaluation with a pharmaceutical partner.

About Eleva

Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies, replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug candidates into clinical phases.

Press contact:
eleva GmbH
Fabienne Zeitter
pr@elevabiologics.com
+49-761-470-99-0
www.elevabiologics.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.