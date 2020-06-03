Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Pankki Plc: Bonum Bank Plc applies for the admission of its notes to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3.6.2020



Bonum Bank Plc applies for the admission of its notes to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki

Bonum Bank Plc has issued two new senior unsecured notes with floating interest rates. The EUR 50 million note matures 12 July 2023 and the EUR 55 million note matures 17 January 2024. Bonum Bank Plc applied today for the admission to trading of the notes on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

The Final Terms of the issue are available on the issuer's website at https://www.poppankki.fi/en/pop-pankki-ryhma/bonum-bank-plc/investor-relations

Additional information:

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 303 1476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Timo Hulkko, director, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 500 894 008, timo.hulkko@poppankki.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

www.poppankki.fi

