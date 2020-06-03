

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate increased in April as member countries implemented coronavirus, or Covid-19, containment measures, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate rose to 7.3 percent in April from 7.1 percent in March. But this was below economists' forecast of 8.2 percent.



The number of unemployed increased by 211,000 from March to 11.919 million in April.



The unemployment rate among youth aged below 25, rose to 15.8 percent in April from 15.1 percent in March.



In the EU27, the unemployment rate came in at 6.6 percent versus 6.4 percent in March.



