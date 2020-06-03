The "Online Retail Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2014-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The G8 Online Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 online retail sector. Includes sector size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of sector growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

The G8 countries contributed $6,26,071.1 million in 2018 to the global online retail industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% between 2014 and 2018. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $10,52,009.4 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 10.9% over the 2018-23 period.

Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the online retail industry, with market revenues of $3,68,499.5 million in 2018. This was followed by the UK and Germany, with a value of $61,975.9 and $55,700.0 million, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the online retail industry in the G8 nations with a value of $6,36,077.3 million in 2016, followed by Germany and the UK with expected values of $86,010.3 and $82,999.7 million, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Group of Eight (G8) Online Retail

3 Online Retail in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Online Retail in France

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Online Retail in Germany

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Online Retail in Italy

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Online Retail in Japan

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

8 Online Retail in Russia

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis

8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

9 Online Retail in the United Kingdom

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

10 Online Retail in the United States

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Data

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.4. Market outlook

10.5. Five forces analysis

10.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

12 Appendix

