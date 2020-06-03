The "Online Retail Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2014-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The G8 Online Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 online retail sector. Includes sector size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of sector growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights
- The G8 countries contributed $6,26,071.1 million in 2018 to the global online retail industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% between 2014 and 2018. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $10,52,009.4 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 10.9% over the 2018-23 period.
- Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the online retail industry, with market revenues of $3,68,499.5 million in 2018. This was followed by the UK and Germany, with a value of $61,975.9 and $55,700.0 million, respectively.
- The US is expected to lead the online retail industry in the G8 nations with a value of $6,36,077.3 million in 2016, followed by Germany and the UK with expected values of $86,010.3 and $82,999.7 million, respectively.
Scope
Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Group of Eight (G8) Online Retail
3 Online Retail in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Online Retail in France
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Data
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.4. Market outlook
4.5. Five forces analysis
4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
5 Online Retail in Germany
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
6 Online Retail in Italy
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
7 Online Retail in Japan
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
8 Online Retail in Russia
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
9 Online Retail in the United Kingdom
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
10 Online Retail in the United States
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
10.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
11 Company Profiles
11.1. Amazon.com, Inc.
11.2. Walmart Inc
11.3. Apple Inc
11.4. Best Buy Canada Ltd
11.5. eBay Inc
11.6. Home Depot of Canada Inc
11.7. Costco Wholesale Corporation
11.8. Hudson's Bay Company
11.9. Association des Centres Distributeurs E.Leclerc
11.10. Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA
11.11. Groupe Adeo SA
11.12. La Redoute SA
11.13. Zalando SE
11.14. Carrefour SA
11.15. VeePee
11.16. Lidl Dienstleistung GmbH Co KG
11.17. notebooksbilliger.de AG
11.18. Otto GmbH Co KG
11.19. MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group
11.20. Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
11.21. Start Today Co Ltd
11.22. Jupiter Shop Channel Co., Ltd.
11.23. Fast Retailing Co Ltd
11.24. Yodobashi Camera Co., Ltd.
11.25. DeNA Co Ltd
11.26. Nitori Holdings Co Ltd
11.27. Seven i Holdings Co Ltd
11.28. Wildberries.ru
11.29. M.video
11.30. OZON.ru
11.31. Ulmart
11.32. Global Fashion Group SA
11.33. Tesco PLC
11.34. J Sainsbury plc
11.35. Asda Stores Ltd
11.36. John Lewis Partnership Plc
11.37. Ocado Ltd
11.38. ASOS Plc
11.39. Best Buy Co Inc
11.40. Macy's Inc
11.41. Target Corp
11.42. The Home Depot Inc
12 Appendix
