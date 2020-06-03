Technavio has been monitoring the automotive lighting market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.69 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. General Electric Co., Hella GmbH Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for effective interior lighting has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Automotive Lighting Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Lighting Market is segmented as below:
Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
South America and MEA
Automotive Lighting Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive lighting market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Lighting Market Size
Automotive Lighting Market Trends
Automotive lighting Market Analysis
This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive lighting market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Lighting Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive lighting market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive lighting market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive lighting market vendors
