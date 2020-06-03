

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose sharply on Wednesday to extend gains for a third straight session as encouraging services sector data from China and Europe helped ease growth worries.



Hopes of additional support from the European policymakers also helped lift regional stocks to their highest level in almost three months.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index for China advanced to 55.0 in May from 44.4 in April, signaling a recovery in the sector. The pace of expansion was the steepest since October 2010.



Closer home, the euro zone services purchasing managers index rose to 30.5 in May from 12 in April, above the flash reading of 28.7 and a three-month high.



The euro area jobless rate rose to 7.3 percent in April from 7.1 percent in March, Eurostat data showed. This was below economists' forecast of 8.2 percent.



The number of unemployed increased by 211,000 from March to 11.919 million in April.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.3 percent to 364.35 after rallying 1.6 percent on Tuesday. The German DAX rallied 2.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.5 percent.



Miners gained ground, with Anglo American rising 1.7 percent and Glencore climbing 2.6 percent.



Wizz Air Holdings rose over 1 percent after it reported a rise in pretax profit for fiscal 2020.



Tour operator TUI surged 10.6 percent after it agreed a compensation package and a new delivery deal with Boeing for its 737 MAX aircraft.



Automaker Renault climbed 8 percent after it finalized a 5 billion euro ($5.60 billion) loan with the French government.



Insurer AXA soared 7.5 percent. After deciding to cut its dividend for 2019, the company said it could propose an additional fourth-quarter shareholder payment if conditions improved.



Electric utility EDF advanced 1.5 percent after cancelling its nuclear supply contracts with Total Direct Energie, Alpiq and Gazel.



German airline Deutsche Lufthansa surged 4.6 percent on restructuring news.



