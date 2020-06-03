Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

3 June 2020

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 May 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors 0.093

AXA Prop Trust 0.095

Electra Private Equity 0.233

Hammerson 0.433

Keystone Investment Trust 0.032

RDI REIT 0.537

Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836347