Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, June 3
3 June 2020
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 May 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-
Name of Security % of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors 0.093
AXA Prop Trust 0.095
Electra Private Equity 0.233
Hammerson 0.433
Keystone Investment Trust 0.032
RDI REIT 0.537
Contact for queries:
Name: Smita Amin, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347