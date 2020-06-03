Anzeige
03.06.2020
Chinese Spirits Brand Shede Wins the Three-star Superior Taste Award, a New Record in ITI's 15-year History

BRUSSELS, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 2, 2020, the International Taste Institute (ITI, formerly ITQI) officially announced the awards for the evaluation of global food and beverages, one of the most prestigious awards in the industry. In the evaluation for 2020, food and beverages from over 800 producers worldwide were tasted and evaluated, of which only 325 were granted the world-renowned three-star Superior Taste Award. Only 14 winners were spirits and liquor companies. Among them was Shede Spirits, which won two three-star awards with its ultra-high-end best selling products -- Tianzihu and Wisdom Shede.

At the same time, 8 other spirits products from Shede Spirits were granted two-star or one-star Superior Taste Awards. This is the "grand slam" in the sector of Chinese spirits tasting, as well as a new ITI record, as this was the first time that a Chinese spirits brand won the three-star Superior Taste Award.

"Nature is the best distiller and time is the best bartender." Inspired by this idea, Shede's spirits boast an exceptional aged flavor and have become the symbol of high-end Chinese spirits.

Chinese spirits enjoy a long history yet are rarely seen in the West. The official recognition Shede Spirits, a Chinese brand, received will surely bring more Chinese spirits to the world stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176230/Shede_Spirits.jpg

