Growing Promise of Solar Power's Disruptive Potential Driving Quartz Glass Market on an Upward Trajectory: TMR

Semiconductor segment to be a prominent application in the market, contributing to significant growth over the forecast period

Increasing demand for optical fiber to propel market on an upward facing curve

Asia Pacific to grow at a notable rate, laying claim to a sizeable share of the global quartz glass market

ALBANY, New York, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steady growth is projected for the global quartz glass market over the period 2020 to 2030, in which a CAGR of about 5% would be recorded. Factors such as increase in demand for the product for use in several electronic applications are driving the market to a higher worth of about USD 3 billion.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Technological advancement has brought about innovation in production and processing technique. This is fuelling growth in the market in a major way. Another factor that is paving way for growth in the market and deserves a mention here is research and development in the IT and the medical sector."

Key Findings of Global Quartz Glass Market Study:

In 2019, the semiconductor segment was at the forefront of growth and the trend is set to continue into the forecast period owing to industry's stringent purity related regulations

Development of solar energy capability across nations will make the photovoltaic segment quite lucrative over the coming few years

Synthetic quartz glass segment to account for a notable market share over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Quartz Glass Market:

Several trends and drivers that are marking the landscape of global quartz market have been identified by Transparency Market Research. It notes how the interplay leads to buoyancy in the market. A glimpse is provided below:

Innovation is set to lead manufacturers of quartz glass to lucrative opportunities of growth; increase in production capacity will boost growth further

Demand in semiconductors industry is growing and this will drive market forward over the forecast period

Better internet penetration and growing demand for improved network bandwidth is paving way for high growth trajectory in the future

Demand for photovoltaic cells is growing due to increase in need to develop renewable energy

Regional Analysis of Global Quartz Glass Market:

Dominance of Asia Pacific (APAC) region noted in the year 2019 will continue into the forecast period stated above; North America is set to follow in terms of market share

(APAC) region noted in the year 2019 will continue into the forecast period stated above; is set to follow in terms of market share Increase in research and development activities - directed towards developing and harnessing solar energy will be one of the primary factors of growth in APAC

Europe will also lay claim to notable share of the market owing to presence of strong players in the electronics and automotive industry

Competitive Landscape of Global Quartz Glass Market:

Key players functioning in the global quartz glass market are Heraeus Holding, Tosoh Quartz Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Squall International BV, MARUWA Co. Ltd., and Momentive Performance Materials Inc., among others.

The players are profiled in the global quartz glass market report prepared by Transparency Market Research. Details on company overview, financial overview, strategies and products are provided into the analysis of competitors' landscape.

It is quite pertinent to note here that several strategies across a wide spectrum of organic inorganic are deployed by market players to consolidate their position. A major focus is at the expansion of production capacities and increase in research and development (R&D) activities.

Global Quartz Glass Market: Segmentation

Quartz Glass Market, by Product

Natural Quartz

Clear Rings & Plates



Opaque Rings & Plates



Quartz Rods & Tubes

Synthetic Quartz

Rings & Plates



Rods & Tubes

Quartz Glass Market, by Application

Photovoltaic

Semiconductor

Optical Fiber

Water Purification

Lighting

Others (including Automotive and Communication)

Quartz Glass Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

