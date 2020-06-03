Veeva CRM Engage Meeting delivers on industry's pressing need for easy and compliant online meetings

Veeva enabling industry shift toward digital engagement during COVID-19

Leveraging digital channels to connect with healthcare professionals (HCPs) is a top priority across the life sciences industry. To accelerate the move toward digital engagement, increasing numbers of companies are using Veeva CRM Engage Meeting for easy and compliant online meetings. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is enabling customers to quickly shift to remote meetings as a primary way to reach and engage doctors as in-person access remains limited during COVID-19.

Since March 2020, Veeva has offered Veeva CRM Engage Meeting free to new customers so they can stay connected with doctors. The number of remote meetings has increased more than 50 times from February to May, with companies meeting with hundreds of thousands of HCPs online.1 Engagements have also been longer and more in-depth, lasting an average 22 minutes2 versus the industry average 6 minutes.3

"Virtual meetings give me a more efficient way to connect with biopharma reps and something I'm looking forward to using more of in the future," said Andrew J. Moore, M.D., hematologist and oncologist at Southeast Cancer Center. "I'm having in-depth and focused discussions at times that are most convenient, leaving me more time to care for my patients."

Veeva is helping customers get up and running on Veeva CRM Engage Meeting in as little as two weeks, with companies able to leverage remote drug sampling capabilities immediately with their current distribution vendors. In just over a month since its availability, more than 50,000 sample requests have been captured using remote sampling.

"Now more than ever, we need to connect with healthcare professionals virtually and deliver the online experience they expect," said Chris Deluzio, senior vice president, sales and commercial operations, at Biohaven Pharmaceuticals. "Veeva helps us meet customers where they are and empower our field teams through digital engagement."

Learn how Veeva CRM Engage Meeting is helping the industry quickly shift to digital engagement at the upcoming Veeva Summit Online, June 9-10, 2020. The virtual event is only open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

