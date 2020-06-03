City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 02-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 175.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 177.31p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP11.06m

Net Borrowing Level: 5%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 02-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 68.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 68.71p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.41m

Net Borrowing Level: 26%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528