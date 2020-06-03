Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 3
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 02-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|175.67p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|177.31p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP11.06m
|Net Borrowing Level:
|5%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 02-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|68.18p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|68.71p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP31.41m
|Net Borrowing Level:
|26%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
