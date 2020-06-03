

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AGC Biologics, a global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced Wednesday that it will partner with biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) on large-scale GMP production of a critical component of Novavax' coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.



AGC Biologics will manufacture Matrix-M, the adjuvant component of the vaccine, in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.



NVX-CoV2373 is a stable, prefusion protein made using Novavax' proprietary nanoparticle technology. AGC Biologics will optimize process development for scaled-up production of Matrix-M to significantly increase Novavax' capacity to deliver doses in 2020 and 2021.



