NOTICE 3.6.2020 TURBO WARRANTS Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 8 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 4.6.2020. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779140