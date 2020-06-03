Dentons and eClerx announce strategic partnership

LONDON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentons, the world's largest law firm, and eClerx Markets, a market leader in business process management for the financial markets, announce today the formation of a strategic partnership. This partnership combines Dentons' legal expertise and global reach with eClerx's proprietary technology and operational expertise, as well as its knowledge in AI-based document digitisation and machine-learning solutions.

The result will lead to a powerful, combined end-to-end solution that meets the complex needs of document digitisation, data extraction, customer outreach, document negotiation, and legal expertise in financial services.

As financial institutions continue to face an array of regulatory changes (including in relation to LIBOR discontinuance, Brexit, CSDR, and EMIR Initial Margin), the Dentons and eClerx partnership will allow clients to benefit from a full range of cost-effective legal and processing services and delivery models.

Luke Whitmore, a partner in Dentons' UK Banking and Finance practice, said, "While law firms have historically staffed large document remediation projects exclusively with lawyers and paralegals, we recognise that it is more efficient and cost-effective to offer our clients a blended solution in which legal issues are handled by lawyers and process elements by specialist business process companies. Our partnership with eClerx will provide us with the ability to offer cutting-edge technology with a highly-skilled legal and processing overlay, and we believe that this combination will offer our clients greater efficiency at an attractive cost."

Bhavin Patel, eClerx Markets' Head of EMEA Sales said, "As markets continue to evolve and our clients seek innovative, end to end solutions, our partnership with Dentons creates a unique offering for regulatory remediation. By combining Dentons' exceptional Banking and Finance legal practice with eClerx's deep domain knowledge, processing expertise, and DocIntel platform, we have created a cost-effective and robust approach to resolve clients' complex contract use cases and regulatory-driven remediation programs."

For further information, please contact:

Rohit Grover Erik Miller Head of PR and Communications, EMEA Global Head of Marketing D +44 20 7320 6513 D +1 646-368-6179 Rohit.grover@dentons.com Erik.Miller@eclerx.com

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognised by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in client service, including founding Nextlaw Enterprise, Dentons' wholly-owned subsidiary of innovation, advisory, and technology operating units. Dentons' polycentric approach, commitment to inclusion and diversity, and world-class talent challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities in which we live and work. www.dentons.com

About eClerx

eClerx provides critical business operations services to over fifty global Fortune 500 clients, including some of the world's leading companies across financial services, cable & telecom, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, software, and high-tech. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is one of India's leading process management and data analytics companies and is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. eClerx employs 9,000 people across its global sites in the US, UK, Italy, Germany, and Singapore, along with its delivery centers in India and Thailand. For more information, please visit www.eClerx.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175926/dentons_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535909/eClerx_Logo.jpg