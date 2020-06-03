CSG Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Next-generation Standards-based Products for 5G Monetization

CSG offers a complete infrastructure stack for 5G monetization to help CSPs optimize next-generation 5G customer experiences

SANTA CLARA, California, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G monetization market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CSG with the 2020 Global New Product Innovation Award for its comprehensive product capabilities, a strong focus on new product innovation, and flexible deployment capabilities. Leading companies from communications, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, and government sectors rely on CSG to monetize new revenue streams, protect and maintain existing revenue streams, optimize business costs, and adapt quickly to industry innovations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176083/CSG_Award.jpg

"CSG offers a complete infrastructure stack for 5G monetization to help CSPs optimize next-generation 5G customer experiences. It also offers a customer journey solution on top of its 5G infrastructure solutions to help communication service providers (CSPs) gather customer intelligence, including acquisition, monetization, engagement, and retention, around every customer touchpoint. This enhances data-driven decision-making and improves customer communication," said Vikrant Gandhi Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Its ability to support fully automated customer experiences, coupled with a full range of 5G monetization solutions, differentiates CSG in an intensely competitive market."

CSG Ascendon and CSG Singleview offer comprehensive charging and billing capabilities to support the flexibility and scalability needs of 5G. Ascendon is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, which enables CSPs to dynamically evolve through quarterly software updates, ensuring predictability, speed-to-market, and agility. It allows them to automatically scale to support the variability of demand expected with dynamic, instantiated 5G network slices for different use cases. Meanwhile, Singleview is available as a licensed or CSG managed solution, with an on-premise or cloud-agnostic platform. Singleview is a real-time charging, billing, and customer care solution designed from the ground up for converged markets and B2C, B2B, and B2B2X business models.

By embracing the principles of microservices, distributed computing, and cloud-native deployments, CSG's products can automatically scale to meet the needs of each individual 5G use case. With its Dynamic Charging Function, operators can monetize 5G core at scale with no changes to existing online charging systems (OCS) integration. On the other hand, its 5G Convergent Charging System (CCS), based on the Singleview OCS, supports charging per Network Slice and QoS Flows. Its CHF component can run either in the IT domain with the OCS or in the 5G Telco Cloud network.

"CSG's broad portfolio of on-premise, cloud, and pre-integrated solutions allows CSPs to efficiently manage their traditional businesses, while quickly and cost-effectively delivering new digital services, personalized at scale," noted Gandhi. "CSG, with a proven set of solutions and committed 5G roadmap for investments, will play an important role in helping CSPs realize the vision of 5G."

"5G is driving a complete transformation of communications networks, accelerating digital monetization opportunities through services facilitated through 5G-enabled devices," said Ken Kennedy, executive vice president and president of technology and product, CSG. "We are honored to again be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our suite of 5G monetization solutions that help companies worldwide optimize and monetize their 5G customer experiences and support long-term profitability."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("CSG"). All rights reserved. CSG is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts:

Brad Jones

Public Relations

CSG

+1 (303) 200-3001

brad.jones@csgi.com

David Banks

Investor Relations

CSG

+1 (303) 200-3127

david.banks@csgi.com