Rising Occurrence of Heart Failures With the Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic to Propel the Growth of Organ Care System for Heart Market: Research Dive

- The outburst of COVID-19 pandemic has left a positive impact on the global organ care system for heart market growth. Growing cases of congestive heart failure (CHF) during coronavirus pandemic is fueling the growth of the global market

PUNE, India, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the global organ care system for heart market published by Research Dive confers the effects of Coronavirus disease on the current and forthcoming growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive research presented by analysts by studying all the important aspects including current market conditions, key drivers and restraints, opportunities, and size & scope of the global market.

Key Statistics of the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown a positive impact on the Global Market for Organ Care System for Heart. The report states that the global organ care system for heart market was valued at $10.97 million in 2018 and is anticipated to collect a revenue of $44.02 million by rising at a CAGR 19.4% by 2026. In the current condition, the market has gathered a revenue of $15.6 million because of the effect of COVID-19 disease on heart, causing an increase in the number of heart failures all across the globe.

INQUIRE COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/223/organ-care-system-market-heartmyQueryForm

Factors Thriving the Market Growth during Covid-19 Crisis

The global market for organ care system for heart is estimated to witness incredible growth due to growing cases of congestive heart failure (CHF), in the course of the covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, a senior surgeon employed at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre stated that deaths of COVID-19 patients are generally due to the failure of organs, which is supplementing the progress of the market throughout this crisis period. However, dearth of ventilators, absence of healthy organs, and inadequate medical staff has caused a significant decline in the number of heart transplant operations, thus hindering the growth of the global market.

Current Condition of the Market Owing to Coronavirus Outbreak:

Some of the leading medical firms in this market are coming forward and helping patients by offering advanced organ care systems in the course of this pandemic period. Increase in R&D activities in North America for enhancing the storage time of organ care system for heart is unlocking beneficial opportunities for the growth of the market.

The fatal COVID-19 virus is predictable to have an adverse effect on heart, resulting in a cardiac arrest. As per a latest article, several healthcare professionals from China and Italy stated that COVID-19 patients are also suffering from cardiac problems along with breathing issues. Therefore, there is an augmented demand for organ care system for heart during this catastrophic condition.

Top 10 Companies Profiled in Global Organ Care System for Heart Market:

As per the report, the global organ care system for heart market is expected to experience incessant development post-coronavirus pandemic. Some of the foremost players including:

Organ Assists BV Transplant Biomedical TransMedics Inc. XVIVO Perfusion AB Bridge to Life Ltd. Organ Recover Systems Inc. Paragonix Technologies Inc. Water Medical Systems LLC Organ Transport Systems Inc. OrganOx Limited.

and others are likely to invent and unveil innovative developments and bring in lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the upcoming years.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated with the Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

