Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech's CEO Provides Corporate Updates on Phase I Brain Cancer Trial and COVID-19 Development Initiative on SNN Network

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Nascent Biotech, Inc (OTCQB:NBIO) (the "Company" or "Nascent") is pleased to provide a corporate update and summary with a recent interview the Company's CEO, Sean Carrick, presented on SNN Network. The complete interview may be seen on the SNN Network at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq-iWU9Ss_E&t=93s.

Mr. Carrick indicates," As the Company moves forward with execution of its active 2020 agenda, key strategic initiatives will bring increased shareholder value to the Company. These include Nascent's landmark Phase 1 studies on its Pritumumab (PTB) antibody for brain cancer, COVID-19 in vitro studies and the virus vaccine program."

During the interview Mr. Carrick updated the audience on a series milestones completed by the Company including:

The Company has performed all necessary U.S. preclinical work and developed successful manufacturing techniques for PTB and is now ready to begin Phase 1 Brain Cancer studies.

Nascent is ahead of the curve as the Company's PTB monoclonal Antibody due to its clear clinical and regulatory pathway for the treatment of deadly brain cancers with PTB.

Studies published by independent third parties, including an article in The Journal of Biological Medicine (Yu et al. Journal of Biomedical Science (2016) 23:14 DOI 10.1186/s12929-016-0234-7) identifying a means of infection by the Coronavirus' use of cell surface vimentin for cell entry, has launched Nascent's timely research. Specifically, the article mentioned cell surface vimentin as a potential target in the treatment of conditions related to the Coronavirus. The Company's PTB antibody targets the cell surface vimentin structure, which may serve to effectively block the virus ability to enter the cells.

The Company's response to COVID-19, indicating that Nascent is awaiting results from in vitro testing prior to the next step in its study of PTB and its use against viruses.

Collaboration with Manhattan BioSolutions Inc. in developing vaccines to be used against viruses around the world. The vaccine program employs a recombinant Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (rBCG), genetically engineered to express selected SARS-CoV-2 proteins. Based on preclinical experience with rBCG candidates for oncology indications and its safe track record as a tuberculosis vaccine, Nascent has the reason to believe that rBCG based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 may be possible to develop.

Nascent expects to apply for grants based on the outcomes of in vitro studies and confirms that the company has requested a pre-IND meeting with the FDA to accelerate trials for the SARS-CoV-2 indications.

