

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production declined for the second straight month in April, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 7.4 percent month-on-month in April, following a 4.0 percent drop in March.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased 9.2 percent in April, following a 3.5 percent decline in the previous month.



Electricity and gas supply declined 10.8 percent annually in April. Production in manufacturing and mining and quarrying decreased by 9.0 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.



'In April, COVID-19 and emergency situation declared in the country has affected output of manufacturing enterprises stronger, which declined as manufacturing enterprises temporarily ceased production (down-time), demand for production reduced (termination of activity of partners and clients), as well as impact of closed borders on the delivery of materials and exports volume of products manufactured increased,' the agency said.



