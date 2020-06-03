The global veterinary x-ray devices market is expected to grow by $188.23 mn and reach 2024 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Request free sample pages

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Veterinary X-ray Devices Market Analysis Report by Other 1 (portable X-ray systems and stationary X-ray systems) and Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing presence of veterinary clinics and hospitals. In addition, the technological advances is anticipated to boost the growth of the Veterinary X-ray Devices Market.

Major Five Veterinary X-ray Devices Companies:

Avante Health Solutions, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Control-X Medical Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Spanish Society of Electromedicine, and Quality SAVCA Inc.

Veterinary X-ray Devices Market Other 1 Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

portable X-ray systems size and forecast 2019-2024

stationary X-ray systems size and forecast 2019-2024

Veterinary X-ray Devices Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

