Pacific Ventures Group INC: Pacific Ventures Group Records Highest Monthly Revenue in Company History with $3.0 Million in May 2020

Driven by Seaport Meat Company's Ability to Secure Meat to Supply Existing and New Customers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce that its unaudited revenue for May 2020 was approximately $3.0 million, representing a record high in monthly revenue in Company history.

Despite the much-publicized nationwide meat shortages due to meat processing facilities being shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seaport Meat Company was successful in securing meat purchases to be able to supply existing and new customers.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are extremely pleased with our recent results, and this $3.0 million in revenue in May exemplifies our rationale in acquiring Seaport Meat Company and re-positioning it for growth. After generating $6.7 million in unaudited revenue in the first quarter of 2020, our business traction continues to accelerate. Our team has worked well in this unprecedented environment by identifying and pivoting to additional growth opportunities with new types of customers and increasing distribution points."

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com. (You need to be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the web site dedicated to SnöBar.)

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

