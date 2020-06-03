LLVISION Offers Complete Temperature Measurement and Remote Guidance Solution in Fight against COVID-19

BEIJING, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LLVISON, a pioneer and leader in AR enterprise service, has released a pair of AI-powered dual-spectrum AR thermometer glasses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upgraded GLXSS SE-IR smart glasses provide an improved first perspective interaction experience, featured with fast and accurate temperature check, which helps enterprises in organizing work resumption.

In order to solve the absent on-site field practice and management due to the travel restriction recently, LLVision also launched the latest version of ARISE Industrial Remote Collaboration Platform. The platform provides an all-in-one solution, which allows users to accomplish trouble shooting and completion test, as well as to track business performance, with advance remote collaboration features such as remote video artificial intelligence recognition and data analysis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted business. To help companies tackle these challenges, we have upgraded our Industrial Remote Collaboration Platform to allow for un-intrusive use to the benefit of the public and staff," said Roy Lou, Product Director of LLVISION.

Product Upgrade: GLXSS SE_IR

Applying advanced technologies such as an AI algorithm and dual spectrum imaging, the upgraded GLXSS SE_IR not only enables automatic forehead temperature targeting but also improved processing times, accuracy and data dimensions.

At present, the solution is used in more than 30 sites and 50 airports, customs checkpoints, schools and industrial parks across China. LLVISON's service has also been introduced to the UAE, India, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Philippines, South Africa, Pakistan, Chile, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

1. ±0.3°C accuracy is guaranteed through the dual-spectrum fitting algorithm which targets the forehead, combined with error correction and black body calibration technology.

2. AR glasses allow a safe operating distance as the glasses can measure the temperature of multiple moving targets up to 3 meters away and detect faces at up to 8 meters.

3. Equipped with 1T Flops/W computing power and edge computing chip, the glasses can support continuous real-time multi-people detection of up to 200 people per minute.

4. Each temperature result can be bound to facial recognition results, time, location, on-site image and other information, and will be recorded and reported to the management platform.

Remote Collaboration Platform

LLVISION has also upgraded its Industrial Remote Collaboration Platform to provide a comprehensive AR+AI field service solution to reduce operational costs and improve management efficiency for companies and industrial parks.

1. IP67 compliant, the GLXSS SE AR smart glasses are as light as 33.4g and are tested with MIL-STD. The product is compatible with helmets, goggles and other personal protective equipment.

2. The first perspective function provides an immersive experience with video sharing and multi-party audio and video meetings.

3. Real-time AR mark is applied to videos for automatic tracking when moving. Also, support marks on screen shoot.

4. Support two-way images, text, mainstream files delivery. The pictures and texts will be displayed on the glasses screen automatically.

5. The Arise Industrial Platform can be applied to on-site service scenarios such as operation process management, park asset management and AI cognition.

About LLVISION

LLVISION, as a specialist in AR + AI enterprise services, provides related hardware products and software support. Its solution is now widely used in industries such as security, industrial and healthcare. The company has served more than 5000 companies worldwide, saving customers travel expenses over 100 million US dollars.

In 2020, being one of the first AR smart glasses partner with SAP, LLVISION and SAP have co-launched the AR FSM to bring a new generation of AR field management service solution.

