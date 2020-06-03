Doctors on the Front Lines Are Testing New Therapies to Treat COVID-19

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers have been working furiously to identify medications to combat the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While there are no definitive answers yet, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized emergency use of the experimental drug remdesivir. That move came days after the early, unpublished results of a clinical trial showed that hospitalized patients who took the antiviral were discharged faster than those taking a placebo-in 11 days vs. 15. This emergency authorization will make remdesivir more widely available for the treatment of severe COVID-19, even as the agency noted there is still limited information about its safety and effectiveness. A recent article on the matter stated: "Although a 31 percent improvement doesn't seem like a knockout 100 percent, it is a very important proof of concept," Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said on April 29, in a brief talk with the press. Investigators will soon look at whether remdesivir in combination with another medication may offer more robust effects, Fauci said. And researchers around the world are continuing to explore a number of other possible treatments." Active biotech companies with recent developments include: Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX).

The article continued: "The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) recently released guidelines outlining which therapies are worth testing as potential treatments for this new disease that many doctors are still trying to understand. "We're learning a lot quickly-more so than we have with any other virus," says Paul Goepfert, M.D., professor of medicine and microbiology and director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham… But it will take more rigorous studies before scientists truly know what will work best."

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO) BREAKING NEWS: Nascent Biotech's CEO Provides Corporate Updates on Phase I Brain Cancer Trial and COVID-19 Development Initiative on SNN Network

-Nascent Biotech (the "Company" or "Nascent") is pleased to provide a corporate update and summary with a recent interview the Company's CEO, Sean Carrick, presented on SNN Network.The complete interview may be seen on the SNN Network athttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq-iWU9Ss_E&t=93s. Mr. Carrick indicates, "As the Company moves forward with execution of its active 2020 agenda, key strategic initiatives will bring increased shareholder value to the Company. These include Nascent's landmark Phase 1 studies on its Pritumumab (PTB) antibody for brain cancer, COVID-19 in vitro studies, and the virus vaccine program."

During the interview Mr. Carrick updated the audience on a series of milestones completed by the Company including:

The Company has performed all necessary U.S. preclinical work and developed successful manufacturing techniques for PTB and is now ready to begin Phase 1 Brain Cancer studies.

Nascent is ahead of the curve as the Company's PTB monoclonal Antibody due to its clear clinical and regulatory pathway for the treatment of deadly brain cancers with PTB.

Studies published by independent third parties, including an article in The Journal of Biological Medicine ( Yu et al. Journal of Biomedical Science (2016) 23:14 DOI 10.1186/s12929-016-0234-7) identifying a means of infection by the Coronavirus' use of cell surface vimentin for cell entry, has launched Nascent's timely research. Specifically, the article mentioned cell surface vimentin as a potential target in the treatment of conditions related to the Coronavirus. The Company's PTB antibody targets the cell surface vimentin structure, which may serve to effectively block the virus ability to enter the cells.

identifying a means of infection by the Coronavirus' use of cell surface vimentin for cell entry, has launched Nascent's timely research. Specifically, the article mentioned cell surface vimentin as a potential target in the treatment of conditions related to the Coronavirus. The Company's PTB antibody targets the cell surface vimentin structure, which may serve to effectively block the virus ability to enter the cells. The Company's response to COVID-19, indicating that Nascent is awaiting results from in vitro testing prior to the next step in its study of PTB and its use against viruses.

Collaboration with Manhattan BioSolutions Inc. in developing vaccines to be used against viruses around the world. The vaccine program employs a recombinant Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (rBCG), genetically engineered to express selected SARS-CoV-2 proteins. Based on preclinical experience with rBCG candidates for oncology indications and its safe track record as a tuberculosis vaccine, Nascent has the reason to believe that rBCG based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 may be possible to develop.

Nascent expects to apply for grants based on the outcomes of in vitro studies and confirms that the company has requested a pre-IND meeting with the FDA to accelerate trials for the SARS-CoV-2 indications.

Read this entire press release and more news for NBIO at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-nbio

Other industry developments from around the markets include:

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, recently announced that the first participants in each age cohort have been dosed in the Company's Phase 2 study of its mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

This Phase 2 study, being conducted by Moderna under its own Investigational New Drug (IND) application, will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of two vaccinations of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart. The Company intends to enroll 600 healthy participants across two cohorts of adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300). Each participant will be assigned to receive placebo, a 50 µg or a 100 µg dose at both vaccinations. Participants will be followed through 12 months after the second vaccination. Given the 25 µg and 100 µg dose levels in the Phase 1 study showed neutralizing antibody titers at or above convalescent sera and were generally well tolerated, the Company has decided not to pursue the 250 µg dose level in the Phase 2 study.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) recently announced that is has finalized a process development and manufacturing agreement with Biogen Inc. based on the letter of intent that the companies announced in March. Under the agreement Biogen will perform process development activities and specified manufacturing and process transfer services to enable commercial supply of Vir's SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies.

"Biogen's world-class cell line and process development expertise is a tremendous asset as we work with great urgency to develop our antibody candidates, including employing technology that is designed to maximize the yield of each manufacturing batch produced," said Michael Kamarck, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Vir. "The willingness of both Vir and Biogen to begin work before the definitive agreement was in place exemplifies our shared commitment to working in unconventional ways in the interest of the public good, and mutual recognition that bringing these therapies to people at the speed and scale that is needed requires the combined resources of multiple collaboration partners and significant manufacturing capacity."

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) recently announced the establishment of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative, through which Pfizer will invest up to $500 million in biotechnology companies to help provide funding and access to Pfizer's scientific expertise to ensure continuity of the biotechnology companies' most promising clinical development programs.

"There has never been a more important moment to pursue new collaborations in our industry," said John Young, Pfizer's Chief Business Officer. "The Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative seeks to do just this by injecting crucial capital into biotechnology companies that share our commitment to delivering transformative therapies for patients."

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, recently announced the acquisition of Praha Vaccines a.s., part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, in an all cash transaction of approximately $167 million. The acquisition includes a biologics manufacturing facility and associated assets in Bohumil, Czech Republic. The facility is expected to provide an annual capacity of over 1 billion doses of antigen starting in 2021 for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate. NVX-CoV2373 consists of a stable, prefusion protein antigen made using its proprietary nanoparticle technology and includes Novavax' proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant.

"Manufacturing capacity is a critical component of our strategy to deliver a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. "This acquisition provides the vital assets required to produce more than 1 billion doses per year. In parallel with ramping up production at Bohumil, we will continue efforts to expand antigen capacity in the U.S. and Asia, and increase production of Matrix-M to match antigen capacity at multiple sites globally."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars for coverage of news issued by Nascent Biotech, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party.



FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757