

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid optimism about economic revival, early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest Wall Street to open higher.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading up. Private sector employment reports as well as factory orders are the major economic announcement.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 192.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 15.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing35.00 points. The U.S. major averages ended Friday's session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 267.63 points or 0.6 percent to 25,742.65, the Nasdaq climbed 56.33 points or 0.6 percent to 9,611.22 and the S&P 500 advanced 25.09 points or 0.8 percent to 3,080.82.



On the economic front, Automatic Data Processing/Moody's Analytics' Employment Report for May will be issued at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for a loss of 8,663,000 jobs while in the previous month lost jobs were 20,236,000.



PMI Services Index for May will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 36.9, while it was up 26.7 in the prior month. The Commerce Department's Factory Orders for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 14.0 percent, while factory orders declined 10.3 percent in the previous month. ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for May will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 44.0, slightly up from 41.8 a month ago.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the crude oil inventories were up 7.9 million barrels, and Gasoline inventories were down 0.7 million barrels.



Asian stocks posted strong gains on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended on a flat note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 1.97 points to 2,923.37, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 1.37 percent at 24,325.62.



Japanese shares hit over three-month high. The Nikkei average climbed 288.15 points, or 1.29 percent, to 22,613.76, its highest closing level since Feb 21. The broader Topix index closed 0.72 percent higher at 1,599.08.



Australian markets advanced for a third day on expectations of a swift economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 106.50 points, or 1.83 percent, to 5,941.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 104.80 points, or 1.76 percent, at 6,064.90.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 85.16 points or 1.77 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 256.89 points or 2.14 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 65.38 points or 1.05 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 103.31 points or 1.04 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.77 percent.



